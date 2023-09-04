If your birthday is today: A long overdue change will help restructure how you live. Dividing work and play equally will enliven your important relationships. Creative thinking will offer peace of mind.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Focus on how you see your life unfolding. Actions will show you mean business. Refuse to let someone's negativity get to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to where your money goes. Don't feel pressured to make an investment or donation. Concentrate on your well-being.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your knowledge to help others. Team up with someone who can offer you something in return. Your patience, insight and discipline will garner respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Move forward cautiously. Not everyone is on your side. Think positively. Do what's best for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Share your thoughts and shed light on situations. Keep your money and possessions safe so you have nothing to worry about.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy where it will help you the most. Say no to persuasive people encouraging you to get involved in something that doesn't appeal to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Set your sights on something that interests you. Consider your skills and qualifications and how to use them most effectively.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do something to lift your spirits. You could accomplish something spectacular. A healthy lifestyle will point you in the right direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Networking, researching and communicating will work to your benefit. Don't ignore an unexpected opportunity. Don't miss out on a chance to explore something interesting.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't share secrets. Jealousy will rear its ugly head. Don't waste your time doing something for someone who won’t appreciate you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't let anything stop you. Use your intelligence and creativity to develop alternatives that will help you explore your options.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be cautious when someone asks for something. Consider the impact it can have on your responsibilities. Offer suggestions rather than committing to something stressful.