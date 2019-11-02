Bold Time Religion: Visiting with a Muslim woman

Among the things Alhanouf Alkhrayaf likes most about Dubuque is walking in the park on nice days and going out with her friends.
“And I like the sweet corn,” she said with a big smile. “Especially here in Iowa.”
The 28-year-old Saudi Arabia native has been taking the English language program at Divine Word College in Epworth, Iowa, for the past year and a half while her husband, Abdul, attends the University of Dubuque. They have a 15-month-old baby girl named Malik.
The family came to the United States in 2016. They have visited big cities such as New York City and Chicago, and traveled to California.
Alhanouf’s Muslim faith is very strong. She prays five times per day in her apartment and travels annually to Mecca to strengthen her faith. She preferred not to talk about the political situations in her home country — especially regarding the freedom of women — but was willing to have her photo taken in profile.
Abdul graduates in December with a degree in information technology, and Alhanouf said he would like to stay in America to get some work experience. Eventually they hope to move back to Saudi Arabia.
“I’m used to living in Dubuque,” the soft-spoken Alhanouf said. “If I leave Dubuque, I will be sad. I live here three years. That’s not a short time. I’m happy to go back to Saudi Arabia and family and friends, but at same time, sad.”
Here are excerpts from my visit with Alhanouf:
Swenson: What was it like for you growing up?
Alhanouf: I have four brothers and four sisters. I never felt alone. We learn from our parents to respect those older than us. I’m from the capital of Saudi Arabia (Riyadh). It is very big. I like it here, but it’s so small.
Swenson: Your English is very good. How was it when you first came to the United States?
Alhanouf: When I get to America, I didn’t understand any person when they talk. I just know “yes,” “no,” “what’s your name?” Reading has been the hardest part, knowing the details.
Swenson: How have you handled our weather?
Alhanouf: I prefer the colder weather here because in my country it’s not just hot, it’s dry.
Swenson: What are some of your hobbies?
Alhanouf: When I have free time, I watch movies with my husband or hang out with friends. We go to the mosque every Friday to have lunch. I like to dance and cook. We have a special food we call kabsa. It is rice with chicken or meat. We usually make it for weddings or graduations.
Swenson: How important is your faith to you?
Alhanouf: Very important. Men go to the mosque five times every day to pray and the women can pray in the house. Especially in the Ramadan month, we can go to the mosque.
Swenson: Are there special times or special places in your house where you pray?
Alhanouf: You pray about two to five minutes (five different times) from 4 a.m. until 8 p.m. You go to a quiet place, no music, no crowded people.
Swenson: I have read that women in Saudi Arabia are getting more rights such as being able to travel without a male guardian’s permission, drive a car, vote in municipal elections and attend sporting events. Which of these — or other newer rights — are you happiest about and why? (Or, do you believe some of these are going too far, based on your personal beliefs?)
Alhanouf: The rights are going too far, but I can’t talk about his question because it’s dangerous for me and my family. There is no freedom to talk about politics.
Swenson: I notice that you are not covering your face. If you were in Saudi Arabia, would it be covered?
Alhanouf: If I were in Saudi Arabia, I wrap my face. When I get to the USA for the first time, I was wrapping my face. But I didn’t feel comfortable. The people stared at me. I didn’t like it when the kids and people stared. It has gotten better, of course, but I still feel the same feelings from some people — not all the people.
Swenson: Have you had any specifically bad experiences?
Alhanouf: One day my husband and I went to Walmart to do some grocery and this lady asking us if we’re here to bomb the place or not. She said that because I’m wearing hijab. It’s weird and disrespectful.
Swenson: What do you like most about your religion?
Alhanouf: The Hajj (annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia). It’s a huge place and there are many people. When we go to Mecca, it makes me happy and calm and comfortable. I feel like I am close to God and ask what do I want.
Swenson: I ask every one of my guests about heaven or what do they think will happen to them after they die. What do you believe?
Alhanouf: You should respect every people you meet. You should help people. You have to be a good person. If you are a good person, then God will give you a heaven.