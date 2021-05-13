The Dubuque County Fine Arts Society is soliciting visual artists from the tri-states for DubuqueFest Fine Arts Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug 7 and 8, in Dubuque’s Washington Square.
Artist applications will be accepted through Wednesday, June 23, by visiting www.DBQFest.com/artists. The application fee is $15, if selected to participate, and the booth fee is $110. Two scholarships also are offered for emerging artists.
The free, annual art fair features juried fine art and fine crafts by 50 artists and artisans throughout the region. Awards are given to first, second and third place artists.
After canceling Dubuque-Fest 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will feature art vendors, a kid’s make-and-take creation station, food vendors and community performers.
For more information, email director@dubuquefest.org or visit www.DBQFest.com.