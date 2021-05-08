The time of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a season of waiting, filled with agony, yet also transformation.
The agony has been everywhere to see. In this country, many have suffered excruciating illness, hundreds of thousands have lost their lives, and millions grieve the loss of loved ones.
All of us have suffered the agony of fear about the future and whether our lives might be affected by COVID-19. The agony has been multiplied by having to live our days differently through the safety measures of social distancing that has created isolation for many and profound loneliness.
On the eve of the pandemic, I experienced agony through the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. To face cancer involves not only the trauma of treating the physical illness but also the agony of waiting. Waiting for PSA tests, biopsies and bone scan results. Waiting for surgery and the outcome. Waiting to find out one’s prognosis as a matter of life and death. There is much fear in such waiting that causes emotional and spiritual agony.
By enduring this agony, I can begin to see how this also has been a time of personal transformation. I have learned to live more deliberately and be more patient with myself. I have learned deeper empathy for others facing illnesses, times of trial and losses.
Also, I can encourage other men — and those who love them — to become more open about the incidence of prostate cancer, monitor their PSA level, and seek out the treatment they might need sooner rather than later.
Men need to actively seek monitoring of their PSA level for the onset of prostate cancer as women are monitored for breast cancer. My experience of agony has brought real transformation.
To find our agony transformed comes from a spiritual power greater than ourselves. As we begin to emerge from the agony of the pandemic, how have we been transformed by our waiting? How can our shared agony become the source of transformation for greater compassion toward those living in loneliness and fear? How can this time of waiting transform our agony so that we become a more caring community to those who are suffering?
Times of waiting test our endurance. By the spirit’s power our experiences of agony can transform us like a butterfly emerging from the cocoon to fly with new wings. We hope and pray for the spirit to work within ourselves and for the sake of our neighbors as we wait. Now we look through the glass dimly, then we will see clearly.