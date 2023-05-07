Unforeseen events can shake our world to the core, leaving us scrambling. COVID-19 lockdowns caught us off guard and demonstrated that even the most meticulous planning could not prepare us for the unprecedented.

While news of the outbreak surfaced months before it reached the U.S., many of us remained ignorant until it disrupted our daily lives. It is a stark reminder that life can take unexpected turns, and we must learn to adapt in the face of uncertainty. Rare but catastrophic events can occur, and taking precautions is essential.

Moore is a freelance columnist,

actor and CEO of CubeStream.

