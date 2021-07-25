I wasn’t sure what to expect when I moved to Dubuque.

I just graduated from the University of Iowa two days before my internship was due to start. I packed up my things, graduation cap thrown haphazardly in the back seat of my car, and moved into my new apartment.

However, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I’m so grateful for all the adventures I’ve been able to have through my internship with the Telegraph Herald.

When I was 6, I got my first “camera.” It was made of pink plastic and had the Barbie logo on the front corner. I ran through the film in a matter of days and never got another roll to replace it.

The brief interest was forgotten entirely by my family, though never entirely by me. I always had a feeling if I picked up a camera again, I would enjoy it.

Twelve years later, the photo editor at the Daily Iowan, the college paper at the University of Iowa, asked me if I had any experience with photography. I lied and said yes.

Though I’ve only been a photographer for five years, through my time at the TH, I’ve learned that I can’t wait to pursue this career for the rest of my life.

As I approached looking at my assignments and the various outtakes from my photos, I wanted to focus on the returning sense of community after COVID-19. Events were returning, restaurants opened for dine-in and people returned to their favorite activities.

I hope to capture the sense of happiness I’ve felt from others and in myself during my time in Dubuque.

