Sloane Kass, 3, plays with leaves as her family watches the saxophone section of the Neophonic Jazz Orchestra of Madison, Wis., at the Music in the Gardens event held at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens in Dubuque on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
I wasn’t sure what to expect when I moved to Dubuque.
I just graduated from the University of Iowa two days before my internship was due to start. I packed up my things, graduation cap thrown haphazardly in the back seat of my car, and moved into my new apartment.
However, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I’m so grateful for all the adventures I’ve been able to have through my internship with the Telegraph Herald.
When I was 6, I got my first “camera.” It was made of pink plastic and had the Barbie logo on the front corner. I ran through the film in a matter of days and never got another roll to replace it.
The brief interest was forgotten entirely by my family, though never entirely by me. I always had a feeling if I picked up a camera again, I would enjoy it.
Twelve years later, the photo editor at the Daily Iowan, the college paper at the University of Iowa, asked me if I had any experience with photography. I lied and said yes.
Though I’ve only been a photographer for five years, through my time at the TH, I’ve learned that I can’t wait to pursue this career for the rest of my life.
As I approached looking at my assignments and the various outtakes from my photos, I wanted to focus on the returning sense of community after COVID-19. Events were returning, restaurants opened for dine-in and people returned to their favorite activities.
I hope to capture the sense of happiness I’ve felt from others and in myself during my time in Dubuque.