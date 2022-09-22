Event: Matt Vee’s Music of Neil Diamond: I Am … He Said, University of Dubuque Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series.
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $30-$45 for the public; $25-$40 for UD affiliates, military and veterans, and groups of 10 or more; first ticket $5 for UD students, with additional tickets $25-$40. Ticket prices increase by $5 at midnight the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 90 minutes prior to events at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-SHOW; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
New this season, the Heritage Performing Arts Loyalty System allows patrons to earn rewards. For every $200 spent on eligible events, patrons receive one free ticket (valued up to $50) to their choice of eligible event.
Tidbits
Members of the band Killer Vees have recorded or performed with Bobby Vee, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tim Rice, Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor, The Brian Setzer Orchestra, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Fabian, The Shirelles, The Chiffons, Brian Hyland, Johnny Tillotson, Nelson, Peter Noone, Bill Medley, The Johnny Holm Band, GB Leighton and others.
Joining the Killer Vees will be Matt’s wife, Julie Velline, on vocals; Tommy’s son, Bennett Vee, on lead guitar; and Minnesota musicians Mark Levandowski, Dennis Kennedy and Dr. Frank Plachecki, as well as a surprise for the finale.
Members of the UD Concert Choir and Julien Chamber Choir will join Matt Vee.
