Dubuque’s First Congregational United Church of Christ will say goodbye to the Rev. Dr. Lillian Daniel when she leads her final service on Sunday, June 12.
Known as Pastor Lillian, Daniel, 55, has been senior pastor at the Dubuque church for almost seven years. She will move on to a new position as conference minister for Michigan, overseeing almost 150 UCC congregations.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Daniel said. “I let (the congregation) know personally on a Sunday. I have no connection to Michigan, just like I had no connection to Iowa. So, it’ll be a great adventure.”
Daniel came to Dubuque in 2015 after 10 years at a church in Glen Ellyn, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. A graduate of Yale Divinity School in New Haven, Conn., she served a few churches in New England before coming to the Midwest.
“I love the lifestyle here,” she said.
The congregation has been meeting at Steeple Square for services while repairs are being made to the church at 10th and Locust streets.
“I was worried attendance would fall off, but it’s actually gone up,” Daniel said. “We’ve made the adjustment. Our congregation will come through. This is an alive, vital church, with great lay leaders, and they’ve handled it all so well.”
Nikki Ketchum, the church’s business manager, has worked with Daniel since 2017.
“I was a little bit in shock (that Daniel) was leaving,” she said. “But I wasn’t surprised. She has such a gift, and for them to want her to oversee over 150 congregations, it only made sense. I was happy for her but sad for us losing such a great preacher.”
Ketchum said Daniel has implemented a number of new policies during her tenure, and she has brought the congregation through the COVID-19 pandemic with a minimal number of problems due to technology that the church already had in place.
“I learned how to be an IT person,” Ketchum said. “I learned how to build products for different social media platforms. Making sure we met the needs of our members was so important.”
When Daniel arrived at First Congregational, technology was at the top of her list of things she wanted the church to implement.
“We came through the pandemic really well,” she said. “We already had our technology. We were putting stuff on YouTube and other social media. I pushed that creation before the shutdown. We had invested in all of that technology beforehand.”
Daniel said the church’s downtown location has inspired the congregation to get more involved in the community.
“I love the downtown location,” she said. “I love that we have such an economically diverse congregation, that mix of people that treat each other well. We’ve made a real impact being welcoming of the queer community and being vocal about that. Those are things that make an impact beyond the walls of the church.”
Community involvement was one of the directives of the church since Daniel’s arrival.
“Lillian came up with our slogan: ‘A church with a heart for the city,’” Ketchum said. “She helped us achieve that. We always had involvement in the community, but she really helped us become a downtown mission-driven church.”
Merle Santjer, a 20-year member and chairman of the church’s board of trustees, said the church will lose not only a gifted pastor but also a skilled leader.
“We have certainly simplified the church organizational chart during her tenure,” he said. “When it comes to decision-making time, we’ve been able to pivot and make decisions quicker, which was a big deal during the pandemic.”
The church also has focused on mission giving and programs, particularly on a local level.
“Most churches give a portion of their mission giving to the state conference or the national organization,” Santjer said. “We haven’t stopped doing that, but a high percentage of our church giving is done locally. One of our big programs has been the café program, where we provide a weekly meal to people in the downtown area.”
That program not only provides food, but it also distributes hygiene products and refers attendees to professional resources if needed. Leftover food each week is taken to Theresa Shelter.
“We spent a lot of time visiting other nonprofits and seeing how we could build these relationships,” Ketchum said. “We don’t want to just write a check. We want to really get involved. And a lot of that was under Pastor Lillian’s leadership.”
Church moderator and deacon Travis Nelson was encouraged by his now-husband Michael Sivill to begin attending services. They were married by Daniel in 2019.
“I was hesitant,” he said. “As a pastor’s kid, I had a good church experience. But as a gay man, I wasn’t crazy about organized religion.”
Nelson finally did attend a service. He and Michael have been members for six years.
“A lot of the reason I came back was straight up Lillian,” he said. “She is better at preaching than anyone I know is better at anything. She has a skill of telling a story, connecting it to Scripture and making it relevant. I’m intellectually stimulated, emotionally stimulated and spiritually stimulated, which I wasn’t expecting. But it’s part of my life now.”
While the church always has been open and welcoming to the community, a congregational vote under Daniel’s leadership made if official.
“Being open to the queer community, being more vocal about it and making it official, surviving and thriving during the pandemic, our community outreach, those have all been big accomplishments,” Daniel said.
While the loss of Daniel will be felt, the church has high expectations for its next pastor.
“Every pastor is gifted in a different way,”Santjer said. “Every congregation is looking for that perfect pastor that can do it all. Now that we’ve had Pastor Lillian, if we could replicate that in a new pastor, that would be great.”
As for Daniel, it will be bittersweet leaving Dubuque and the First Congregational UCC membership, both of which have become close to her heart.
“You’re not supposed to say what your favorite church is,” she said. “But this is my favorite church. You can quote me on that.”
