Loud and mouthy is just fine: VonFumetti loves role as pastor

The Rev. Linda VonFumetti, of Dubuque’s Rockdale United Methodist Church, had a nice nursing career going for her 10 years ago as she approached her 50s.
Then, God called.
“It was kind of over a few years,” VonFumetti, 61, said of her calling. “I liked nursing and figured that was what I was going to do with the rest of my life. I thought I was too loud and mouthy to be a pastor.”
But she met another woman pastor at an Emmaus Bible College event, whom she described as a very neat person who also was loud and mouthy.
“It struck me as, it’s OK to be happy and lively. God uses all types of people,” for his purpose and in the pulpit.
VonFumetti, who is a part-time pastor, has been at Rockdale United Methodist for eight years. She’s also pastored at Sherrill (Iowa) United Methodist Church and as an associate at Grandview United Methodist in Dubuque.
VonFumetti and her husband, Don, have two grown children and six grandchildren. She loves what she’s doing and has no second thoughts about the move.
“This is where I’m supposed to be in my life right now,” she said.
Here is a visit with VonFumetti:
How would you describe your preaching style?
Always Biblical and it varies by Scripture. I often tell stories, and always apply it to our life and faith today.
I believe that Scripture has much to say to us today, be it the stories of the people and histories or examples of how we can live out our faith. This is what I preach, as it is relevant to all people in 2020.
What is your favorite book in the Bible and why?
It depends on what is going on in my life so it varies. Right now, I have been studying the Book of Numbers with a group of fellow clergy, which has opened my eyes to the struggles of the Israelites in the wilderness. The book is very deep with many insights into life.
I’ve also been preaching about the prophecies of Jesus coming, his birth and early life. These are in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, and they have been a joy to study and learn from.
Describe a time when your faith might have been tested.
As I am a second career pastor, I struggled with being called into the ministry. With going to seminary in my 50s it was often difficult and many times, I really questioned why I left my nursing career for this. However, I believe with God’s help I am in the place I am supposed to be and the struggles were worth it.
Describe a time when your faith seemed to be rewarded or enhanced?
Ministering and having the people at Rockdale minister to me. I see God’s work in the lives of this small congregation. They share the love of God with all they meet. It is very rewarding to see the joy in worship and other times we gather. They share and care for each other, and this is where I see God.
What would you say to someone who is wondering whether God is real or not in their life?
Many times God can seem very far away, really distance. It is easy to doubt. When things are difficult in our lives and in our world it is easy to question if God is even there. But God is and will show you God’s love and mercy.
Look at your life and you will see times when you felt loved, cared for, understood — those times when things just fell into place for no apparent reason. That is God. I believe that God loves ALL PEOPLE and wants a relationship with us.
If you have questions or doubts, talk to someone you trust or know is a Christian, read the Gospel of John in a Bible (if you need one call me at the church) or visit a church and listen to what is said and how people greet you.
This is a difficult question to answer on paper; it often works better as a discussion. So do not be afraid to ask. I am available to have this discussion anytime.