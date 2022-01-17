If your birthday is today: Concentrate on the positive aspects of your life. Bring about changes that add to your comfort and peace of mind. Listen to suggestions, but do what's best for you. A physical move or change will encourage you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A positive attitude will encourage others to listen to what you say and support what you want to pursue. Share your feelings and intentions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't ignore what others are doing or saying. The information you receive will encourage you to rethink your strategy. Protect your reputation, assets and possessions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll instinctively know what's doable. Dig in and put a plan together that will attract individuals who can contribute to your success.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't make a fuss. Tend to business. Take an intellectual approach to your goal and consider how to go about living up to your expectations. An energetic approach will help.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make changes that encourage you to spend more time with loved ones. Be sensitive toward others' needs. If you share your intentions, you'll receive the help you need.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Learn as you go. Hone your skills and share your plans once you are happy with them. Refuse to let someone interfere with your ability to forge ahead. Don't hesitate to proceed alone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Your imagination and attention to detail will raise interest. You will prosper if you take a unique approach to your work and incorporate something trendy into your presentation.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Having a strategy and knowing what you want will help you avoid mistakes and bypass people who can disrupt your plans. Put your energy where it counts, and you will get things done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Mix business with pleasure, and you will excel. Share your point of view and listen to others' responses. Don't leave anything to chance if you want to get things done calmly and correctly.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A disciplined approach to work will help you avoid criticism and interference. Keep your thoughts and emotions to yourself, and finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) The information someone passes along will encourage you to diversify and create something unique. Working with a like-minded partner will pay off.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Consider how you earn your living and what's required to improve your financial future. A disciplined attitude regarding your budget will be needed. Don't let anyone take advantage of you.
