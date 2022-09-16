Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, has announced its 2023 season, which will include the subscription series of five comedies and musicals, two youth productions and two special events.
The season will begin with “Weekend Comedy,” with performance dates from Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 26. A three-day weekend, two couples and one double-booked cabin is the recipe for a hilarious predicament when the couples decide to share, and it becomes a clash of generations.
When two rival country clubs get involved in the golf tournament of the decade, things go from bad to worse in “A Fox on the Fairway.” The comedy will run from Friday, April 21, through Sunday, May 7.
“The Kids Left. The Dog Died. Now What?” is a comedic musical salute to the older than 50 empty-nesters crowd, where the ultimate goal is to age gracefully. The musical comedy runs from Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 27.
“Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act” beings back the beloved Sisters of Perpetual Sewing from Friday, Oct. 13, to Sunday, Oct. 29. This time, a local orphanage is in peril of closing, and the sisters resolve to save it. Can they save the day again?
For the holidays, visit the Texas heartland and the town of Doublewide, population 10. Doublewide is being double-crossed by the county and might lose its status as a town. Maybe if they win the countywide battle of the mangers, their Christmas will be saved. “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” will run from Friday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 17.
Evening performances will be Thursdays, Fridays and the first two Saturdays of the run at 7:30 p.m. Afternoon performances will be the third Saturday of the run and every Sunday at 2 pm.
Tickets are $23 with discounts available for groups of 20 or more. For early bird performances, tickets are half-price. Thursday night performances are Girl’s Night Out, with everybody getting a free glass of wine before performances.
The Free Summer Musical Program will include “Godspell (2012 Revised Version),” featuring high school students. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. June 15, 16, 17, 21, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. June 18 and 25. Tickets are $12.
The “Kids for Kids Summer Musical” will be “Cinderella,” performed by two casts, ages 7 to 18. Performances will be at 7 p.m. July 13, 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 15, 2 p.m. July 16, 10:30 a.m. July 20, 7 p.m. July 21, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 22 and 2 p.m. July 23. Tickets are $10.
Quad Cities magician David Casas will makes his Bell Tower Theater debut at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, while GIT Improv will be back at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.
Season subscriptions are on sale for $95, which includes one ticket to each of the five subscription series plays and musicals, $10 in Bell Tower Bucks to spend at the concession stand, a coupon for Catfish Charlie’s, free ticket exchanges; the chance to purchase discounted tickets for other events; and the opportunity to reserve tickets before they go on sale to the general public on October 3, 2022.
Gift certificates are available. To order tickets or gift certificates or for more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.
