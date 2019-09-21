SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Sinsinawa Steppers will be walking in the fourth annual Mound Memory Walk from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The walk supports people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, those caring for them and area support programs, such as Sinsinawa Memory Café and Brain Health Series .
This year’s walk will honor Sister Kathleen (Janetta) Loughrin, OP, (1943-2019), and Joel Gorun (1941-2019).
To join Team Sinsinawa Steppers, go to tinyurl.com/yy5yz4og.
For more information on this walk or other Alzheimer’s programs at the mound, call Coni LaBarbera, 608-748-4411, ext. 188, or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.