If your birthday is today: Discuss your interests and how you want to live your life with like-minded people. Being on the same page as those you feel most akin to will help you turn your dreams into reality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Focus on your appearance. Keeping fit and wanting to show what you have to offer will draw the attention of someone who appreciates you. Romance is encouraged.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.