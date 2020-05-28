“Naked and Afraid: Uncensored,” 7 p.m. on Discovery Hypothermia threatens both a fan survivalist in the mountains of Bulgaria and a military duo in Ontario, Canada. The air is frigid and there are predators all around but unsuspected challenges prove to be their biggest threats.
“Labor of Love,” 8 p.m. on FOX The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods. Then, during one-on-one time with Kristy, one of the men reveals insider info about the other contestants.
“To Tell the Truth,” 9 p.m. on ABC Actor and comedian Tom Lennon, actress and comedian D’Arcy Carden, actor and ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ host Alfonso Ribeiro, and actress and comedian Andrea Savage make up the celebrity panel.