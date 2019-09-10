Eddie Murphy relishes return to ‘Saturday Night Live’
TORONTO — Eddie Murphy is ready to return to Studio 8H, and it feels like a nice walk down memory lane.
Thirty-five years after saying goodbye to “Saturday Night Live,” the sketch show that helped launch his career, the comedian is set to guest host in the coming 45th season. Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kristen Stewart are also on the bill to serve as emcees later this year.
“I’m excited to go back,” he said during the Toronto International Film Festival. “I had the feeling you would have if you were going back to your old high school.”
And those are powerful memories for the Oscar-nominated actor; he proudly shared that he still remembered his high school locker combination.
Murphy made a brief return to “SNL” for the 40th anniversary in 2015, but he did not participate on the show. So, the chance to do so this fall gives him “those feelings of, ‘Wow this is a big part of who I am and this is where I came from.’ And I feel a kinship to everybody who’s ever done that show. I’m looking forward to going back.”
David Lee Roth gets set for Las Vegas mini-residency
NEW YORK — David Lee Roth — the high-kicking lead singer of the rock band Van Halen — is jumping to Las Vegas.
The rocker will have a mini-residence at the House of Blues in the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He’ll be performing Jan. 8, Jan. 10-11 and March 18, March 20-21, March 25 and March 27-28.
Tickets go on sale Saturday.
“A weekend with me is interactive way beyond just music.” Roth said in a statement. “It starts with the best food on Earth. The fellas smoke their three cigarettes for the year, and we all stay up way past our bedtime!”
He’ll join a long list of artists with Vegas residencies that includes Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Aerosmith, Pitbull and Gwen Stefani.