What's it worth on eBay? Summertime is souvenir time

School is out, and everyone is savoring vacation. After the past several months, many of us are getting out and see something more than our four walls.
As people experience summer travel again, many of them will return home with something that reminds us of where we have been. Sometimes it is a T-shirt, a key chain and or a magnet for the refrigerator.
When our parents traveled, things like souvenir spoons from every state that you visited or a bumper sticker proudly announcing that you have been to the Corn Palace or Wall Drug — two iconic locations on the way to the Badlands.
Today’s offering falls well outside the normal everyday souvenir but is a reminder of someone’s trip to Bali in Indonesia. The mask is hand-carved from wood and adorned with glass beads, gold leaf and hand painted.
The image of the goat or ram is ceremonial and part of the Balinese culture. It was purchased in the 1970s and brought back to the U.S. as a reminder of an overseas trip many years ago.
The mask sold on eBay for $33.25, about what it cost when purchased from the market in Bali.