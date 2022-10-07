Known for such hits as “Moonlight Serenade,” “In the Mood” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” the Glenn Miller Orchestra is regarded as one of the pre-eminent icons of the big band and swing music era of the 1930s and 1940s.
The ensemble will perform Miller’s extensive catalog of big band classics just as they would have more than 80 years ago, when the musician stood in front of the band. Audiences also will experience similar acoustics heard during Miller’s heyday, with no assistance of microphone amplification, other than for the vocalists.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra performed at Five Flags Theater in June 2019, returning in November 2021. Its October concert will mark the band’s third appearance at the venue.
Quotable, from music director Erik Stabnau
“For those who have seen the show before, we’ll be performing Glenn Miller’s biggest hits from his heyday, as well as some of the lesser-known songs from his catalog. We’ll also feature male and female vocalists, a vocal group and instrumental arrangements. There is a wide variety.”
“We see many ages at our shows, from people who might have grown up with this music to younger audience members. In every decade, there are a certain number of musicians that become a part of the lexicon of pop music for their time. Glenn Miller was that. Even if people don’t know the names of the songs, there is a recognition that remains that has kept this music timeless and relevant.”
“We’re getting closer to our pre-pandemic schedule of more than 200 shows per year, touring throughout the country. I think audiences are really enjoying being back out again, but as musicians, we’re enjoying that opportunity, too, to get out and play. It means a lot to be able to share our love of this music and show everybody a great time.”
“We love coming back to Dubuque. There is a great audience there that really enjoys this style of music and is very appreciative.”
