If your birthday is today: Keep the communication going until you understand what others expect of you and what options are available. Keep a strong hold on your plans and oversee every detail yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be wary of anyone trying to take advantage. Be blunt about what you want and don't fear moving forward alone. Stick up for yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Rethink your motives. Spontaneity may be exciting but not always wise. Don't underestimate how much your changes will cost.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Slow down, focus on details and be resourceful. You have plenty to gain if you adapt. Reward yourself for a change. Do things for yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Rely on your intelligence. Don't be fooled by what someone tries to pass off as the truth. Make decisions based on what you see.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take better care of yourself. Concentrate on the people you feel responsible for. Don't spend money unnecessarily.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Be observant. If someone confuses you, back away. Rely on yourself to figure out what makes you happy. Take responsibility for yourself. Personal growth is on the rise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Safe investments will ease your mind and motivate you to enjoy downtime. Restructure your lifestyle to promote better health and make positive changes at home.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Shrewd money management will be necessary. Don't take on debt that will weigh on your mind. Make decisions based on facts and figures, not on hype.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make your home comfortable and peaceful. Stick to basics. Refuse to let outsiders interfere. Do what makes you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do something that motivates you. Choose peace and love over discord and chaos. Be considerate with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Trying to impress people by overspending will backfire. Aim to maintain balance and to get along with everyone without promising too much.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will volunteer information that helps you decide whom to support. Refuse to let a fast talker mesmerize you with tall tales. Be wary of braggarts.