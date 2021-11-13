Every day has its hungers, often physical ones: That first cup of coffee, a tasty egg McMuffin or Sinsinawa sweet roll and a bite of chocolate.
Even more, we hunger for a good day filled with collaborative enterprises, productive zooms or round table discoveries. And we pray for goal setting that inches us toward our better and happier interpersonal world within the family, workplace or church community.
Interpersonal peace and harmony with family and community are the hungers that require the greatest effort and patience. It isn’t like we can just run out and buy our favorite peace prize. Emotional hungers take a good bit more finesse.
My daughter shared her hunger insight with me one day as she dealt with a good many challenges while accompanying her teens and young adults through their many COVID-19-challenged months. Her daily bread mantra that fed her spirit with healthy hope was and is simple: Space and grace.
When she feels stressed with worry and wonder of “what next,” she chooses a quick prayer with hard-fought silence offering space and grace.
When relationships feel fractured or distant, she clothes her infrequent questions with space and grace.
When she can’t fix or control the next step for the children, she quietly offers to accompany them with her faith-filled space and grace.
When our church or business finds itself with yet another new vision, managing partner or pastoral presence, we can choose to extend space and grace. Adopting a culture of trust with grace to grow gives everyone time to discover the necessary getting-to-know-you essential to developing a partnership where all gifts are brought, like some kind of team buffet.
Those wisdom words space and grace carry unexpected power for us as well as for the other. They free and lighten our heart. They lift our spirit, inviting us to step back and let go.
Those of us who are “A” type personalities like to imagine we can fix almost anything with effort and old-fashioned determination. And yet, not everything is ours to fix. It is freeing to hand certain things over — first to God and then to others.
Thinking about it, that is exactly the kind of freedom God has first given us. God loves us and lets us go to figure it all out — our life, our service, our loving and our forgiving. None of us walks that road toward glory perfectly, but every misstep teaches us.
And where love abides, forgiveness awaits, and we begin again.
No question, our most important daily bread is God’sspirit power of space and grace. That gracious pause becomes the rising agent and catalyst, doing its hidden work for the maturing of old and new relationships to flower toward new life.