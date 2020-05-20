Some of the parameters:
There are no politicians or religious figures, but there are several popular animated characters.
There are about 10 athletes who transcended their sports in major ways (if you believe another should have been included, write that person in).
Several celebrities are listed by a fictional character who became an icon.
Ben Affleck
Muhammad Ali
Pamela Anderson
Julie Andrews
Neil Armstrong
Kevin Bacon
Lucille Ball
John Belushi
Humphrey Bogart
Bono
Bugs Bunny
Archie Bunker
Charlie Brown
James Brown
David Bowie
Carol Burnett
Jim Carrey
Johnny Carson
Eric Cartman
Johnny Cash
Charlie Chaplin
Cher
Dick Clark
George Clooney
Kurt Cobain
Cindy Crawford
Katie Couric
Tom Cruise
Bette Davis
Doris Day
James Dean
Ellen Degeneres
Laverne DeFazio
Robert De Niro
Leonardo Dicaprio
Joe DiMaggio
Celine Dion
Walt Disney
Don Draper
Bob Dylan
Clint Eastwood
Eminem
Sally Field
Barney Fife
Fred Flintstone
Jane Fonda
Fonzie
Harrison Ford
Michael J. Fox
Aretha Franklin
Sigmund Freud
Jerry Garcia
Judy Garland
Bill Gates
Marvin Gaye
Mel Gibson
Gilligan
Whoopi Goldberg
Wayne Gretzky
Dorothy Hamill
Tom Hanks
Hugh Hefner
Jimi Hendrix
Audrey Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn
Alfred Hitchcock
Hulk Hogan
Bob Hope
Whitney Houston
Ron Howard
Janet Jackson
Michael Jackson
Elton John
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Grace Kelly
John F. Kennedy Jr.
Kermit & Miss Piggy
Nicole Kidman
Billie Jean King
Stephen King
Calvin Klein
Bruce Lee
Jay Leno
David Letterman
Rush Limbaugh
Omar Little
Jennifer Lopez
Susan Lucci
Madonna
Marilyn Monroe
Mary Tyler Moore
Mickey Mouse
Eddie Murphy
Mike Myers
Paul Newman
Jack Nicholson
Jackie Onassis
P. Diddy
Al Pacino
Sarah Jessica Parker
Pele
Brad Pitt
Popeye
Elvis Presley
Prince
Princess Diana
Richard Pryor
Molly Ringwald
Run-D.M.C.
Julia Roberts
Jackie Robinson
Mister Rogers
Babe Ruth
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Michael Scott
Jerry Seinfeld
William Shatner
Homer Simpson
Frank Sinatra
Will Smith
Tony Soprano
Britney Spears
Steven Spielberg
Bruce Springsteen
Spock
Sylvester Stallone
Gwen Stefani
Howard Stern
Martha Stewart
Sting
Meryl Streep
Barbra Streisand
Superman
Elizabeth Taylor
Jim Thorpe
Justin Timberlake
John Travolta
Tina Turner
Shania Twain
Dick Van Dyke
Oprah Winfrey
Barbara Walters
Andy Warhol
Denzel Washington
John Wayne
Raquel Welch
Walter White
Robin Williams
Bruce Willis
Stevie Wonder
Tiger Woods