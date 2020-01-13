If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com. Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
MONDAY, JAN. 13
Galena LitFest -- Free author events and workshops through Jan. 19. Learn the basics of getting published, how to use marketing and social media to promote yourself as an author, attend poetry readings and more. Details: 815-777-0200 or www.galena.library.org
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
Movie Night at Carnegie-Stout: "JUDY."6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Library Aigler Auditorium, 360 W. 11th St. Biographical drama about legend Judy Garland and her 1968 concert series in London. Details: 563-589-4225 or www.dubuque.lib.ia.us
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
Bald Eagle Watch. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Programs and activities for all ages, shuttles to Lock & Dam 11 for bald eagle viewing, exhibitors and vendors. Details: www.audobondubuque.org