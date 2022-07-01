The Mud Lake Music Society, in partnership with the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation, will kick off its annual Mud Lake Bluegrass Sundays Series on Sunday, July 10.
The event — which will continue through Sunday, Aug. 7, at Mud Lake Park, 22312 Golf Lake Road — draws performers from across the country, presenting more than 30 groups and additional individual performers for audiences of more than 2,000 per show, according to organizers.
“We are pleased to offer this type of recreation for the Dubuque community and to promote the parks, bluegrass music and a great Iowa lifestyle,” said organizer Jim Zmudka. “We started Mud Lake Bluegrass Sundays with three things in mind: family, music and the Mississippi River. People really love it.”
Zmudka, a Dubuque native who worked in Nashville as the agent for Bill Monroe, the father of bluegrass, has promoted the series since its inception.
“It’s the perfect picnic atmosphere, and with all we’ve been through lately, we need more picnics.”
Each event will begin with the Pickers Pick-nic from noon to 2 p.m. Guest instructors help with tuning, answering questions and organizing jam sessions.
At 2 p.m., a regional opening act will perform, followed by a national touring act from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
“The Friends 0f Dubuque County Conservation are very supportive of our efforts to put these shows together,” Zmudka said. “Their goal is to educate and promote to people all the activities and opportunities available at our county parks.”
Camp sites are available at Mud Lake Park, along with food for purchase and Mud Lake Bluegrass souvenirs. No alcohol is served, but visitors can bring coolers and lawn chairs.
People also are encouraged to bring instruments and participate in the free music clinics prior to concerts.
Concerts are free, with donations accepted.
Schedule
Sunday, July 10: The Armchair Boogie Band.
Sunday, July 24: Catfish Keith, with special guests Driftwood Denny and the Folk-Ups.
