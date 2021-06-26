Enrollment is open for the 2021 Iowa Rocks Talent Contest, hosted by the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association.
The statewide competition is aimed at young musicians in Iowa, enabling them to compete for recording time at a major Iowa recording studio and a scholarship toward music education.
Two divisions of the competition include individual artist or bands featuring two or more musicians.
The first round of the competition will be conducted through video submissions. Qualifying bands and finalists will compete on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Roof Garden Ballroom in Arnold’s Park, Iowa.
Applicants can submit videos by visiting www.iowarocknroll.com and clicking on “Iowa Rocks Talent.” The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 30.