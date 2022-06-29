Recent data from the Cleveland Clinic found that men and women who take Viagra have more than a 40% decreased risk of Alzheimer’s. (Women use it for pulmonary high blood pressure.) That may lead to an increasing number of folks to ask their doc about getting a prescription for erectile dysfunction (ED) meds — and that makes it more important than ever to be aware of potential side effects. Recent research into ED medications called phosphodiesterase type-5 inhibitors (PDE5Is), including sildenafil (Viagra), tadalafil, vardenafil and avanafil, found that they’re associated with an increased risk for serious retinal detachment, retinal vascular occlusion and ischemic optic neuropathy.
Researchers looked at data on over 210,000 men, average age 65, who had at least one PDE5I prescription every three months in the past year. Their study, in JAMA Ophthalmology, revealed that the risk for one or more of those vision-damaging conditions was up to 185% greater in men taking the meds than in those who weren’t. Guys taking ED meds who had high blood pressure, diabetes, coronary artery disease or sleep apnea had an increased risk.
Since having ED may be related to atherosclerosis and heart disease, a smart way to improve ED is to prevent or reverse elevated LDL cholesterol, obesity and high blood pressure. How? Move it, lose it and eat a plant-based diet. And if you’re taking an ED med, tune into eye problems like multiple floaters, flashes of light in one or both eyes, blurred vision or loss of vision, pain in your temples or when chewing. Report the symptoms to your doctor pronto.
