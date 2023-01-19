Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Keep life simple; change what is no longer benefiting you. Refuse to spend more than your budget can handle. Finding a balance between spending and saving is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Uncertainty will prevail if you don't address concerns with someone who tends to interfere with your plans. Make what you plan to do clear, then proceed.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Share your thoughts and feelings, and the feedback you get will help you make the right decision. Romance looks promising.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Avoid dealing with red-tape issues or government or institutional agencies. Keep a low profile until you have worked out the best way forward.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't overdo it or share sensitive information. Listen, be attentive and protect your property. Focus on physical fitness.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Protect your wealth and reputation. Search for the best way to use your skills and knowledge to develop what you want to happen.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take a moment to review your strategy. Call on people who can help you. You'll gain respect if you handle matters efficiently.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Nurture relationships. Pay attention to what others say and do, and respond with honesty and integrity. Head down an affordable path.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Set your sights on increasing your awareness about things that concern you. Expand your interests so you can get to know someone better.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be open to others' opinions and willing to finish whatever you start. Make room in your schedule for someone who needs your help.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Emotions could spin out of control. Avoid talks that make you uncomfortable and arguments you cannot win. Strive for personal improvements.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Face-to-face discussions will reinforce your confidence. Protect your physical well-being, home and profile. Have a backup plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) You don't have to overspend to impress someone. Let kindness lead the way. A straightforward approach will benefit you. Romance is favored.
Jan. 19
