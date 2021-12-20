Greg Harris was the 20th century’s only major-league pitcher to throw with both his left and right arm (using a six-fingered glove!). This century, Pat Venditte is the only one who regularly pitches with both arms — and because of him, MLB put in the Venditte Rule. No pitcher is allowed to change arms in the middle of an at-bat. The batters were just too confused by that!
If switch pitching seems confusing, think about how confused the millions of folks taking multiple medications are when it comes to knowing what’s being thrown at them. In this country, 24% of you have taken at least three prescription drugs in the past 30 days!
The result? You may end up with a new health issue — like high blood pressure — as you successfully medicate for another problem, such as depression. Then you have to take your antidepression meds AND start on an antihypertensive. Or, if you’re already being medicated for HBP, you have to up the dose or add another medication to that routine.
That’s the alarm being sounded in a research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine. A nationally representative survey found that 18% of U.S. adults with high blood pressure also take medications such as antidepressants, prescription NSAIDs, steroids, anti-obesity drugs, decongestants, immunosuppressants and estrogens, that may cause HBP. If that sounds like you, talk to your doctors (notice that’s plural) about your medications’ impact on your blood pressure. Many medications known to raise BP have effective alternatives without this side effect.
Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic.