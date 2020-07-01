River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host its annual “Where’s Waldo?” digitally, beginning this month.
In previous years, the iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs could be found among local businesses. This year, anyone who wishes to participate can get a scavenger hunt card at River Lights Bookstore and find hidden characters within the location.
Upon completion, hunters will receive a goodie bag and activity sheets. Also included will be a Waldo cutout to color and pose around the house or neighborhood to share on social media.
In celebration of Waldo, book publisher Candlewick Press is teaming up with the American Booksellers Association and 200 independent bookstores across the country for the event encouraging communities to patronize local bookstores.
There is no fee to participate, and the hunt will last throughout July.
For more information, call 563-556-4391.