People who pump iron often brag about their super-defined abs. But for most folks, having a strong core is more about improving their quality of life, banishing inflammatory belly fat, and protecting themselves from falls, back pain, and incontinence. Yes, those are the positive results that come from strengthening your core. You can achieve them with a combination of easy-to-do activities.

Your core is made up of a group of muscles that control the motion of your pelvis, spine, and upper body. They also impact your legs and butt, as well as pelvic-floor muscles that can affect urination, defecation, and orgasm. So how do you strengthen your core?

Recommended for you

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.

Tags