As the trees begin to bloom and the ground thaws, avid hunters will soon begin prowling area parks in search of a Midwest delicacy that will soon begin to sprout from the earth.
Jeff Burger, a scout master with Key West Troop 69, said he grew up hunting morel mushrooms in the Dubuque area as a child and has continued doing it every spring for the past 40 years.
“I had a passion for it, and I kept going,” he said. “I love the outdoors. I love nature. I love watching the animals go about their daily lives.”
The perfect time to scout
Burger said the best time to hunt typically begins in the middle of April and continues until about the second or third week of May. The mushrooms begin to pop up when temperatures rise to about 50 degrees at night.
Last year, Burger completed his hunting season with 20 pounds of mushrooms but is hoping this year’s early spring will make for a better season. He’s ready to begin combing the hills in pursuit of the porous fungi.
“I enjoy the exercise,” Burger said. “It’s kind of an addiction. Once you find one, you want to find the next one and to try to find the next one. It’s the excitement of the hunt.”
Brian Preston, the executive director of Dubuque County Conservation, recommends morel lovers watch for the lilacs. When the lilacs begin to bloom, that’s when it’s time to start hunting.
“Good morel years are when we have good soil moisture and warm temperatures,” he said. “You will find morels hiding around trees. Black ash is probably the best tree to find morels around.”
How to spot a morel
South facing slopes are the best location to begin the morel hunt or near dead elm or apple trees, Preston said.
Morels can be hunted on any public land such as a state or county park, but private land and preservations are off limits, Preston said. The trick to finding morels is to go slow and keep your eyes peeled on the ground.
“They are really camouflaged,” Preston said. “They are hard to find. You have to take your time.”
Burger said an average hunt for him can last anywhere from two to six hours. Sometimes his son or daughter joins him in the woods, but the majority of the time, he goes out alone.
“I enjoy being out there and being with nature,” he said. “Some people like to read books. I like to sit where it’s peace and quiet to get my sanity back.”
The mushroom’s popularity does not stem solely from its mild, unique flavor but the addicting challenge of spotting a mushroom beneath the leaves or near a tree, Preston said. He believes this year will be a very popular morel year due to the fact that many people have spent the past few weeks in quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I imagine there is going to be a lot of people out mushroom hunting this year because it is something you can do while social distancing,” Preston said.
Tips for picking and preparing morels
Before snatching a morel from its hiding place, make sure to snap off the stem of the morel and leave the dirt with spores in the ground to ensure new mushrooms can bud.
An impostor mushroom, known as the “false morel,” also can easily be mistaken for a morel, Burger said. Do not pick these mushrooms because they are poisonous. The trick to spotting the false morel is to look for warts on the stem or flatted and elongated pores on the cap, Burger said.
After picking, the mushrooms must be cooked before eaten, Burger said.
“They’re a delicacy” he said. “They have really good flavor and not everyone can go out looking for them and get them. For some people, it doesn’t matter and they will pay any price.”
Before cooking the mushroom, Burger said he soaks them in water for about an hour to get all of the dirt off of them and also pours salt on them to kill any bugs.
Like Burger, Preston said he loves to fry his mushrooms in a flour and butter mixture. They have such an unusual, smooth flavor, even his kids eat them.
“I love morels,” Preston said. “I just encourage people to get outside and exercise. It’s a great way to spend your time rather than staring at your TV.”