Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater has announced several changes to its summer lineup as it continues to offer socially distanced performances.
The theater’s Free Summer Musical Program, “The Spongebob Musical,” will be postponed to 2022. Auditions and crew sign-up will take place in May 2022, and performances will take place in July 2022.
Its scheduled summer musical, “The Church Basement Ladies in The Last (Potluck) Supper,” has been canceled and replaced with the comedy, “Hate Mail.” Performances will take place Thursdays through Sundays, Aug. 13 through 29.
For more information, call 563-588-3377 or visit belltowertheater.net.