The news likes to raise the flag that “vinyl is coming back.”
This statement refers to the resurgence of long play (LP) records that anyone that is part of the Baby Boomer generation has a few or many stashed away in a closet, attic or basement.
We all have our favorites, and if we have managed to maintain our old turntable, receiver, amplifier and speakers we might even listen to them today.
When I get feeling a bit nostalgic for a song from my youth I simply say “Alexa, play me ...” and I just fill in the blank. In moments, a musical memory is streaming into my home or office and I did not leave my chair.
Stacks of old vinyls might contain a hidden treasure but finding that treasure is like finding a needle in a haystack. Trust me when I share that we have tried to find those needles.
More times than not the time needed to find that elusive LP with some value is not worth the time sorting through the haystacks.
Occasionally, a special LP will show up and an Internet search reveals that elusive needle.
Elvis G.I. Blues vinyl LP sells for $5 to $10 all day long on eBay, but the same LP with the red sticker featuring Wooden Heart increases the value to $192.50.
That is a needle worth finding.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit
