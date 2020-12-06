GALENA, Ill. — Architecture critic and local history expert Christian Narkiewicz-Laine has published a new book exploring Galena’s lead mines and the early history of the tristates.
“Galena, Illinois and its Lead Mines,” published by Metropolitan Arts Press Ltd., weaves the pioneering history of the region with rare documentation and previously unpublished photographs for an in-depth look at how an industry shaped the cities and states in the heartland of America’s new world.
The book also contains archival material and illustrations from the archives of The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.
Galena, named after the Latin word for lead, and much of the Driftless Region in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin, was the site of a lead rush in the mid-19th century.
Lead mining was a major part of the area’s history, first by the Native Americans, and in later years by European miners and farmers.
In 1796, Julien Dubuque received a land grant from the Governor of Spain, giving Dubuque permission to work the lead mines located outside of present-day Dubuque. The 189-square-mile area is known today as the Mines of Spain.
Lead fueled the economic development of the earliest cities along the Mississippi River, including Galena and Dubuque. In the early part of the 19th century, Jo Daviess County was producing 80% of the lead in the U.S.
“Galena, Illinois and its Lead Mines” explores the rich Victorian architecture that grew out of the lead-mining boom, from ornate civic buildings to hotels, stores and lavish residences, as well as the mining deaths and accidents that stemmed from a dangerous industry.
“Galena, Illinois and its Lead Mines” is available for purchase at the Galena History Museum’s gift store, located at 403 S. Main Street.
The book can also be ordered at www.metropolitanartspress.com or by calling 815-777-4444.