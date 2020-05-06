Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement
NEW YORK — Former President Barack Obama will deliver a televised prime-time commencement address for the Class of 2020 during an hour-long event that will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others.
ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC will simultaneously air the special at 7 p.m. Central on May 16, along with more than 20 other broadcast and digital streaming partners, according to the announcement Tuesday from organizers.
Several high school students from Chicago public schools and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps will join, as will the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe and H.E.R.
The event is titled “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.” It’s hosted by the education advocacy group XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Obama will reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of school life, especially for seniors who have missed out on their milestone rites of passage.
“This high school graduation season will be anything but ordinary — but that’s all the more reason why the Class of 2020 deserves extraordinary advice, heartfelt encouragement, and hard-won wisdom about facing new challenges in an uncertain world,” Russlynn Ali, CEO and co-founder of XQ Institute, said in a statement.
“We are grateful to President Obama for giving this gift to our nation’s three million high school seniors as they #GraduateTogether,” he added.
Radcliffe, Beckham to read first ‘Harry Potter’ fantasy book
LOS ANGELES — Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will take part in chapter-by-chapter readings of J.K. Rowling’s first “Harry Potter” book.
Rowling’s Wizarding World announced Tuesday on Twitter that all 17 chapters of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be read in a series of free videos and audio recordings. The readings of the beloved fantasy story is part of the Harry Potter at Home series.
Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are expected to narrate chapters.
Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the films, kicked off the series. He read the first chapter “The Boy Who Lived,” which is posted on harrypotterathome.com.
Other videos will be posted weekly on the website. Audio-only versions will be available for free on Spotify.