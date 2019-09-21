River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St., will host a book signing and discussion with Thomas
Sweester, s.j., from 1 to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22.
Author of “Can Francis Change the Church? How American Catholics are Responding to His Leadership,” Sweester is a Jesuit priest who has worked for more than 35 years with Catholic faith communities on evaluation and renewal.
In 2011, he interviewed a broad range of American Catholics, practicing and non-practicing, about their relationship with the church.
Several years into the new papacy, Sweester asked the same people again. The resulting book aims to be a resource for those concerned about the church.
Sweester also founded the Parish Evaluation Project in 1973. After spending more than 30 years in Chicago, he now lives in Milwaukee at the Arrupe Jesuit Community.
For more information, call 563-556-4391 or visit riverlights.com.