If your birthday is today: Develop new ways to use your attributes to reach your goal. Organization and precision will be essential if you want to avoid mistakes. Be wary of people who slow you down.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll discover someone interesting if you venture out. Adapt something you enjoy doing into a moneymaking venture.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Be careful with whom you associate and share information. Ask questions to clear up confusing information before you proceed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Distance yourself from the hustle and bustle, and you'll gain clarity and a better understanding of what's best for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Try something new, and it will open a window of opportunity that gives you the freedom to follow your heart and do something that makes you feel passionate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Make a mental adjustment before pursuing a physical change. Focus on your finances and budget. Change is good but will require planning.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Push forward. Be the one who gets things done on time. Make promises, follow through and build a name for yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A steady pace forward is your best path to success. Say what's on your mind and work to achieve your goal. Quick thinking will help you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't overthink your plans. It's what you do, not what you say, that counts. Don't waste time trying to change the impossible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Size up situations. Refuse to let anyone bait you into an argument. Focus on what matters most. Choose your battles wisely.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You've got the right idea; now put your plan into motion. Let your intuition guide you and your energy carry your ideas to completion.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Search for an idea that offers a good value. Don't feel you have to go over and above for someone who does little in return. Put your effort into something you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Clutter will cause you to fall behind. Assess your situation, make a to-do list and get started; you will feel pride and accomplishment. Don't stop until you are ready to start something new.
