If your birthday is today: Consider the best way to take advantage of an offer without taking on more than you can handle. Set a budget you can afford, Choose personal growth over boosting someone else.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take nothing for granted. Be clear about what you are willing and able to do for others. Learn something new; hold on to your money.

