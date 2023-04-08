If your birthday is today: Consider the best way to take advantage of an offer without taking on more than you can handle. Set a budget you can afford, Choose personal growth over boosting someone else.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take nothing for granted. Be clear about what you are willing and able to do for others. Learn something new; hold on to your money.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Formulate a plan, share your strategy and proceed. A change to the way you do things will attract attention as well as potential partners.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You know the rules, so don't listen to someone offering false information. Know who you are up against before you accept a challenge.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Concentrate on what's important. How you help others will change the way people view you. Overselling something will backfire.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Put your emotions on the shelf before you get into a discussion that can affect your intimate relationships. Go about your business.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep an open mind, learn all you can, and use your intelligence and connections to move forward. Network, mingle with like-minded people or take an enriching trip.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Make your dreams come true. A change made at home may not be mainstream, but if it sparks your imagination, it's worth it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Finish what you start. Don't wait for someone to take charge. Pay attention to what's happening at home, and you'll recognize how to improve things.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Sign up for something that excites you. A challenge will get you moving. Don't focus on the demands of others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -Making home improvements or spending quality time with a loved one will be rewarding. Don't spend money to impress others. Choose your words carefully.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Step back, reevaluate your situation, and make a decision that doesn't put anyone in an awkward position. Take care of yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Enjoy the rewards. Fixing up your space will lead to opportunities. Don't second-guess the possibilities; use your intelligence to reach your goal.
