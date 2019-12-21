“Christmas Hotel,” 7 p.m. on LIFE
Erin (Tatyana Ali) works tirelessly at New York’s high-end Windsor Hotel, hoping to land a management position at the chain’s upcoming hotel in Rome. She’s surprised, then, when instead she’s tasked with opening a brand-new hotel in her Christmas-loving hometown of Garden Grove. She understands why as soon as she arrives, since the locals are vocally against a chain hotel intruding on their community. In fact, Erin’s childhood friend Connor (Sean Patrick Thomas) is the opposition leader. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Telma Hopkins co-star in this 2019 drama.
“Men in Black: International,” 7 p.m. on STARZ
F. Gary Gray’s 2019 sci-fi action comedy, a spinoff of the blockbuster “Men in Black” movie franchise, didn’t set any box-office records, but nonetheless served as an entertaining vehicle that allows Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to show off their formidable comedy chops. Thompson stars as a rookie MIB recruit who gets teamed with a cocky but formidable agent (Hemsworth) from the U.K. office to stop an alien invasion. Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson and Emma Thompson also are featured.
“Saturday Night Live,” 10:29 p.m. on NBC
One of the biggest stars to emerge from “Saturday Night Live” in the show’s history returns as host for the first time in 35 years in an episode that’s likely to be among the highest rated of this season. While the primary draw will be a chance to see Eddie Murphy interacting with such current first-tier “SNL” cast members as Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, there’s also an A-list musical guest: Lizzo, the breakout singer and rapper who’s up for eight awards in January’s Grammy Awards ceremony.