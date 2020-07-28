News in your town

The art of craft: DuMA exhibition puts the spotlight on regional artists

A Segment with Sibani: Bemcentinib and COVID-19

Ask Amy: Working from home reveals unsavory habits

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: 'Morning' sickness is a misnomer

Pandemic throws lives - and waistlines - into flux

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Are you at risk for post-menopausal metabolic syndrome?

People in the News: Actress Spencer Grammer slashed outside Manhattan restaurant

New on DVD

Today's Moment of Frivolity: A tale of a cabinet

What's it Worth on eBay? The throne of the past

House of the Week: Stunning Exterior

Ask Amy: Aunt wonders if violent abuser can change

Book review: 'Jeopardy!' host Trebek searches for answers in book

On the list

Your horoscope

Bruce’s History Lesson: A Nobel Peace Prize for a noble recipient

Concerts

Christian: The wonder and joy of a 3-year-old

Ask Amy: Marrying couple may have to dis-invite guests

Living with Children: Worried about headbanging

Design Recipes: Ideas for the perfect outdoor home office

Morning smile: Friends share Powerball jackpot win, keeping 1992 promise

Closer to home: Some choose staying put over vacationing this summer

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 25

Ask Amy: Stressed wife might need a 'she shed'

Taylor Swift will release surprise album 'Folklore' Friday

Almanac

Zeckser: Perfect time to celebrate Christmas in July

Spiritual Life: Learn from mistakes of others to finish well in life

Private proms during pandemic: 'Footloose' or loose cannons?

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 24

New movies

Ask Amy: Father-in-law's rudeness might be medical

People in the News: Singer-actors Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich are engaged

Almanac

Making a comeback: Local drive-in emerges as more than a popular pastime amid COVID-19

Ellis: Adventure sails in Hanks' 'Greyhound'

DSO youth ensembles appoint 2 new conductors

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: How exercise transforms your genetic future

YOUR HOROSCOPE: July 23