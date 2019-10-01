Graphic designer, illustrator to be featured

Galena, Ill., artist Kelli May-Krenz will be the featured guest for the Outside the Lines’ First Fridays and Sequel Saturdays events, Oct. 4-5, at the gallery’s Dubuque location, 1101 Main St.
May-Krenz is a graphic designer, illustrator and fine artist. She will be on hand Friday evening creating paintings with a textile vibe. Using black paper stock and acrylics, white inks, metallic paint and oil pastels, she will be working on botanical paintings.
Light refreshments will be offered.
May-Krenz will return for Sequel Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. This is a relaxed, family-friendly opportunity to visit with the artist to learn a little bit about how she makes her art.
For more information, call 563-583-9343 or email otlag@aol.com.