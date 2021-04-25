Whether it be a famous YouTuber drawing for a living or an Instagram model highlighting her feed with pastels, influencers have built platforms using social media.
I always have been curious about the life of someone with such an occupation.
Scrolling through my “for you” page, I see picture-perfect poses and smiles that could lift anyone’s mood. Although I knew that a life where everything is laid out in front of you can be stressful, I never realized how complicated things could get.
Actress and author Lilia Buckingham co-authored such a story with Sara Shepard, the New York Times best-selling author of “Pretty Little Liars.”
Shepard’s mystery stories do not disappoint, and with Buckingham added into the mix, the new novel, “Influence,” was a page-turner.
Four girls, all with different lives, are united because of one common connection: They are all influencers on social media.
Delilah Rollins becomes famous overnight after posting a video, but her family does not approve of her newfound fame.
Jasmine Walter-Diaz has been in the spotlight ever since she was a child, but who said it was her choice?
Fiona Jacobs has a loving personality, but only few know of her disorders.
Scarlett Leigh is a blogger who everyone loves. That is, everyone but those closest to her.
Secrets, lust and lies follow the girls as they make their way around to Hollywood parties and scandalous crime scenes.
Gaining followers is an addiction and these girls will do anything to stay on top.
From “accidental” killings to fake paramours, Buckingham and Shepard know how to run a wild game of cat and mouse. By writing “Influence,” these two authors give us a peak behind Hollywood’s curtains.
Readers who love to devour mysteries will enjoy this book.