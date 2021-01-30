Have no anxiety. Well, that’s a tall order for sure.
This weekend’s message from Paul to Christians will surely resonate with most of us. “Have no anxiety!”
That is the Biblical imperative meaning: Live this; make it happen. Were we asked to name the three worst anxiety-provoking headaches for us these days, most of us would probably ask, “Must I limit myself to three?”
On a world scale, we are anxious about starvation, climate change and pandemics. In our political world, we are anxious about escalating violence, deteriorating democracy and disrespect among people.
In our communities, we are anxious about financial ruin, family decline and educational losses. On a personal level, our anxiety begins with inability to pay our bills and continues with our worries about illness and fears of isolation from family and friends.
Yes, anxiety is rampant. How might we tackle this “elephant in the room” to gain some perspective and leverage?
Scripture offers us some hints.
First, we hear wisdom in the Psalm, “Harden not your heart.” Being vulnerable to all the dangers that are out there does allow us to walk in others’ shoes.
Our culture tends to lead us toward a toughen up mindset where Jesus instead would suggest a soften-up-and-work-together effort.” We heal and strengthen one another through shared compassion and understanding.
Second, many of us live with anticipatory angst: “What will be worse tomorrow? What will come next week?” This kind of thinking leaves us powerless and swirling in worry. Things are bad and can only get worse.
Another Scripture passage reminds us: “Sufficient for the day are the worries therein.” If we can teach ourselves to take a breath and ask, “What is the worst that can happen?” then we might help ourselves de-escalate the blood pressure and racing heart by accepting the moment, just the moment.
Third, practicing some kind of mindfulness provides a great freeing of the wheels that turn our thinking. Letting go and detaching from the issue at hand helps us distance ourselves from the heat of the fire.
Mindfulness allows us to neutralize our inner self by carrying some goodness and Spirit with us — in the moment — that can calm us and let us rest in God’s peace.
This might sound very Pollyanna-ish, but it is worth trying. It is said, “What we think about we become.” We have the power to become the change we wish for.
It all begins with our heart-thinking. Hope begins in the heart. So, instead of letting all of our thinking consume us with anxiety, let us pick up some wonderful Biblical hope and chew on that over lunch.
“Hope does not disappoint.”
With our conviction of heart, we will discover a new normal that faith counts, faith sustains and faith will guide us from darkness into the light.