The Mistletones have been selected for the 2019 Best of Dubuque Award in the Exhibit category by the Dubuque Award Program.
Each year, the Dubuque Award Program identifies companies that have achieved marketing success and that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community.
The Mistletones have presented “Snowbiz: A Grinch-defying Cool Yule” since 2007 at various locations throughout the tri-states. Founded by Dubuque native Cathy Goodman, the group includes five singers and a nine-piece jazz orchestra. The ensemble also has been featured with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and performed at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens with their off-season repertoire.
This year, “Snowbiz” will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, with two public performances at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club, in addition to performing at corporate events and private parties.