Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series.
In part one of this three-part series, I discussed potential transmission, infections and common misconceptions about Lyme disease.
This column will highlight common signs and symptoms as well as testing and treatment protocols. It is not meant to self-diagnose or treat Lyme disease symptoms. It is important to seek professional health care advice from a provider.
Acute Lyme disease signs and symptoms
Lyme disease is a challenging illness. Some people never experience symptoms with an acute tick/infectious insect or arachnoid bite. However, if symptoms occur, these often are the most prevalent indicators:
- Fever.
- Chills.
- Fatigue.
- Body aches.
- Headache.
- Swollen lymph nodes.
- Joint pain.
- Bullseye rash (a.k.a. erythema migrans).
- Neck stiffness.
- Bell’s Palsy (facial paralysis or weakness on one side of face).
Chronic or post-treatment symptoms
People who experience chronic or “late state” Lyme disease can experience all of the same acute signs and symptoms listed in addition to others:
- Neuropathic symptoms — nerve pain, numbness, hot and cold sensations, tingling, burning in feet, poor balance, headaches.
- Memory impairment — forgetful, confused, difficulty finding words, brain fog.
- Respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms — air hunger, heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, unexplained pericarditis.
- Unprovoked pain that might interfere with sleep.
- Lightheadedness, fainting.
- Gastrointestinal symptoms.
- Psychiatric symptoms — depression, anxiety, mood changes.
- Ringing in the ears.
- Loss of muscle tone and muscle cramps.
- Chronic, debilitating fatigue.
Testing options
Lyme disease is a difficult disease to diagnose without adequate testing. Many of the symptoms associate with it can be confused with (or characterized as) fatigue or seasonal illnesses.
Options are somewhat limited, especially with traditional standardized testing. Western medicine has a two-part approach for diagnosing Lyme disease. First, the patient must have regular blood draw with an ELISA test, to see if any antibodies are present for Lyme.
If these results are positive, then a second test is administered, called the western blot. The western blot results have to show specific bands to confirm a positive Lyme test.
One drawback of the two-part testing approach is the time frame for a test to show positive. The first test is designed to show if your body has produced any antibodies in response to infection. The acute antibody levels usually appear within two to four weeks and the long-term antibodies appear around four to six weeks with a peak at eight weeks.
Unfortunately, the timing of ELISA testing can have an impact on whether a person accurately is diagnosed.
If you were to get bit by a tick, start having symptoms a few days later and go to your provider, it’s highly likely that your test will come back negative until the two- to four-week mark. By that time, you should have a treatment started.
To treat or not to treat
The challenge in western medicine is that Lyme disease symptoms can be confused for other illnesses, which can cause a delay in treatment, under-treating or even non-treatment.
Misdiagnosing Lyme disease or delayed treatment can have costly implications for patient’s quality of life in the future.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes a traditional western approach to this disease, whereas the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society was formed to provide a robust approach to treating Lyme disease specifically. ILADS is a nonprofit, international, multidisciplinary medical society dedicated to the appropriate diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease and its associated illnesses.
Treatment options
There are different conventional treatment options depending on many factors. In the recent past, the CDC recommended a single antibiotic dose for positive Lyme tests, but has since updated the protocol to prescribe a 10- to 21-day treatment plan with antibiotics specific to the age of person, allergies, etc.
Alternatively, ILADS has a specific way it uses antibiotics for preventing and treating a tick bite and Lyme disease infection.
Instead of a standardized antibiotic approach, decisions hinge on factors like the duration of the illness, the types of symptoms and signs the person has, and whether they were treated for this infection in the past.
- ILADS recommends that prophylactic treatment be discussed with anyone who has had a blacklegged tick bite whether or not they are immediately symptomatic. This is to prevent the onset of infection with a proactive approach.
- When the decision is made to use an antibiotic prophylactically, ILADS recommends 20 days of doxycycline (for people ages 8 and older, without allergies).
- ILADS recommends that most patients with erythema migrans (bullseye rash) receive an initial four- to six-week course of antibiotic therapy. Follow up treatment is based on whether the signs and symptoms remain or relapse.
- ILADS recommends that patients with persistent (chronic) signs and symptoms of Lyme disease receive individualized care that tailors an antibiotic approach to their specific treatment plan. The duration of treatment, and the choice of antibiotic or antibiotic combinations are clinical decisions made with several factors in mind. Long-term antibiotic therapy is not without risks and only should proceed under close supervision.
Homeopathy treatments
Homeopathic remedies are best used at first sight of puncture wound, bite or sting.
Ledum palustre is one of the go-to homeopathic remedies for tick bites. Ledum is used as a first-aid modality to prevent infection, and for all puncture wounds including insect stings and animal bites.
Recommendations are to take Ledum palustre 30C or 200C as soon as a bite or sting is noticed. Dosing is typically two pills each, dissolved under the tongue, three times per day for 3 days, dosing 30 minutes away from food or drink, both before and after each dose.
This can be used without prescription, until further treatment or testing is rendered by your provider. It’s always important to see a provider when there is a tick bite involved. And, talk to your provider before starting any natural therapies.
Herbal treatments
There are a handful of herbs that are antiviral and antibacterial in nature and can help at an acute onset of a tick or insect bite.
Dosing depends on age and weight, so I will list the specific helpful herbs here. Remember, these are suggestions that can be used at initial finding of a tick bite, until you can get into your provider for further testing.
- Andrographis is an antiviral, antibacterial and antiparasitic. Numerous clinical trials have demonstrated its ability to reduce the length and severity of common viral illness.
- Cat’s Claw has long been used to treat microbial illnesses. It offers antiviral, antiparasitic, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
- Sarsaparilla offers anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial properties against gram-negative bacteria. Sarsaparilla can decrease flu-like symptoms.
- Berberine is the active component of many medicinal herbs. It offers antiparasitic and antifungal properties. It is known to decrease blood sugar, so people with hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) need to be mindful of this.
- Allisure AC-23 Garlic is a potent and patented broad-spectrum antibacterial.
In conclusion, I prefer to have homeopathic remedies and herbs in my medicine cupboard to be proactive against any acute summer bites. Ticks do not just bite when health care professionals are in the office.
As a clinician and patient, I understand the limitations of the Lyme disease testing and diagnostic approach.
If a patient had an appointment with me two weeks after a bite, and their initial ELISA testing was negative, I would most likely retest them at four weeks in addition to running a western blot.
If my patients come to me before the two-week mark and they are having symptoms and had a recent tick bite, I would consider treating them prophylactically until we know, either from testing or resolution of symptoms, that they have recovered.
If you happen to be bitten by a tick, it’s helpful to save the tick and send it to a place like Igenex laboratory in California for specific tick testing. The results will tell us what infections the tick was harboring and whether a longer duration of antibiotic treatment is required.
Seek out a provider that will help you get to the root cause of your illnesses. If you are one of the many that experience multiple symptoms in the chronic Lyme disease list, further investigation should be sought.