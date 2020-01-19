Even in the depths of winter, area crop producers are finding ways to offer fresh food to local residents.
An example of this yearlong dedication can be found at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque, where regional vendors converge each Saturday morning to sell a wide array of locally produced foods.
Vendors at the Winter Farmers Market supply root vegetables, greens and other homegrown items from 9 a.m. to noon.
Market Manager Paula Connors believes the weekly gathering is one of the city’s best kept secrets.
“I am surprised at how many people still don’t realize we have a Winter Farmers Market,” Connors said. “But I believe that is starting to change. It seems like more and more people are continuing to learn about it each year.”
Plenty of choices
Even the strongest proponents of the Winter Farmers Market admit it isn’t quite on par with its warmer-weather counterpart.
The open-air Dubuque Farmers Market debuted in the mid-1800s and has now expanded to include more than 100 vendors.
The winter market only has a fraction of the vendors, with about 35 participating. Moreover, the limitations of a Midwest climate mean that many fruits and vegetables simply aren’t in supply this time of year.
Brittany Demezier, food systems program coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said products like tomatoes, peppers and strawberries are hard to come by in January at local markets.
Customers can track down some of that produce at larger grocers in town. Demezier explained that these items generally are sourced from countries like Mexico, Canada and Brazil. She believes the crops lose some of their appeal along that journey.
“The transportation makes a big difference,” Demezier said. “In general, homegrown produce is going to give you the best flavor because it is right at that peak of freshness. Something from another country is going to take longer and probably won’t have the best taste.”
Luckily for local residents, there are fresh, locally produced items available at the winter market.
Root vegetables like potatoes and carrots are abundant locally — even past the midway point in January.
Moreover, multiple local vendors produce “greens” such as lettuce or spinach that are fresh and available at this time of year.
Equipment and technology helped ensure their availability. Crop producers utilize tunnels, cold frames and hoop houses to protect their greens from the elements and keep the crop at the right temperature.
In some cases, crop producers expand their menu of items by simply playing the waiting game.
“The great thing about some crops is they can be stored for certain periods of time,” Demezier said.
She explained that apples are among the many products that can be stored for multiple months as long as they are kept at the right temperature with the proper humidity.
Spreading the word
Multiple indoor winter farmers markets are operating across the tri-state area, including in Platteville, Wis., and Galena, Ill. In many cases, the markets take up residence in unconventional venues.
In Platteville, for instance, the market is held in a church. In Galena, the market is held in a retirement community.
The Dubuque Winter Farmers Market started in 2007 and has achieved steady growth in the years since. But Connors acknowledged there were some lean years along the way.
“For the first year or two, it was really small. There were maybe 10 or 12 vendors,” she recalled.
Even so, the concept was a groundbreaking one. Upon introducing the winter market, Dubuque became the first city in Iowa with a farmers market that operated year round.
Growers and producers warmed up to the concept. They started planning their crops in part around the expectation that they could be sold at the winter market.
“Today, local growers and producers know they’ll have a market all year long,” Connors said. “It allows them to plant more of the produce and make preparations so they are sure it will last into the fall and winter.”
In recent years, the home of the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market has changed multiple times.
The event was held for years in the former Colts Center before organizers moved it to the Roshek building in early 2019.
Just weeks ago, the market made yet another move to the former Younkers men’s store within Kennedy Mall.
Early returns have been positive.
Connors said more than 600 people attended the first market at Kennedy Mall, establishing a record.
While moving locations hasn’t always been easy, organizers think the corresponding attention has paid dividends.
“That has been the silver lining of the two moves,” Connors said. “People were reading about us and talking about us and our changes. The more people know about us the better.”
Demezier shares a similar sense of optimism. She believes markets can amp up their success by spreading the word about what they do.
“(Local produce) is definitely more top of mind for most people during the summer,” she said. “During the winter, they may not think about local foods. It’s important for people to realize there is still great local produce here in the winter.”