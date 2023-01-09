The Cleveland Clinic’s list of the top 10 medical breakthroughs of 2022 is out and it highlights the following potentially life-changing discoveries.
1. Next Generation mRNA Vaccines: The development of new ways to create, purify and deliver RNA mean mRNA vaccines might be used to eliminate many challenging diseases — it’s being tested to prevent breast cancer.
2. PSMA-Targeted Therapy: Prostate-specific membrane antigen positron emission tomography (PMSA PET) is a new imaging technology. It can be used in conjunction with CT or MRI scans to provide early and accurate info on where prostate cancer cells are hiding.
3. New Treatment for the Reduction of LDL: A twice-a-year injection with Inclisiran is used with statins to achieve sustained reduction of LDL-C.
4. A Novel Drug for Treatment of Type-2 Diabetes: Still in a late phase 3 clinical trial, the once-a-week injectable of dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (dual GIP) and glucagon-like peptide receptor agonist (GLP-1) stimulates release of insulin and blocks the hormone glucagon, reducing glucose spikes after eating and slowing digestion.
5. Breakthrough Treatment for Postpartum Depression: A neurosteroid infusion is delivered intravenously for 60 hours straight, reducing the body’s stress response.
6.-10. These next are just as impressive: No. 6 Targeted Medication for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. No. 7 Non-Hormonal Alternatives for Menopause. No. 8 Implantable for Severe Paralysis. No. 9 Artificial Intelligence for Early Detection of Sepsis. No. 10 Predictive Analytics and Preventing High Blood Pressure.
My additional top breakthroughs: A $4-a-month water pill and an erectile dysfunction pill to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s — both are in randomized, controlled trials.
