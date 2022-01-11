None of us want our pets to become sick or injured. My job as a veterinarian not only involves treatment, but also includes educating pet owners on ways to avoid these issues.
When pets do get sick or injured, it can be stressful for families and lead to emotional and financial hardships. But did you know there is a way to help?
Pet insurance has been around for years, with use and options increasing. Some businesses offer pet insurance as a perk alongside health insurance for the human members of your family.
Pet insurance works differently than human health insurance and more like the insurance you’d get for your car or home. You pay a monthly premium and, if the unthinkable happens, the insurance company will reimburse you, depending on the terms of your policy and the circumstances of your pet’s medical issue.
Most companies offer plans with varying options for deductibles (the amount you have to pay before the insurance kicks in) and co-pays (the percentage of the bill after the deductible is met that you are responsible for versus what the company covers).
For this reason, depending on your plan, it is beneficial to have an emergency fund or another payment source, such as Care Credit, set up should you need it until the insurance company’s payments come through.
Not everyone needs pet insurance, but it is something pet owners should consider. Medical care is expensive. Your veterinarian uses many of the same supplies and medications that are used in the human medical world. The cost of staff, facilities, diagnostic tools and continued education and training needed to bring medical care to your pets adds up.
There are many pet insurance companies to choose from, and it can be difficult to compare them.
Companies package plans and options in different ways. Your best bet is to ask your veterinarian for companies he or she has experience dealing with, then checking those companies.
Your vet also should be able to help you with key guidelines of the type of coverage you should look for with your pet. Your pet’s breed and health status are important to consider. Discuss with your vet what health issues are most important to make sure that the coverage you need is available. It also might be beneficial to invest in genetic tests.
Additionally, some plans cover wellness options, such as vaccines and preventatives. This can be helpful in younger pets that need more services in the first year.
If you are concerned with making sure you have coverage for sudden emergencies, such as a fractured limb, a high deductible plan with low monthly payments might be best. However, if you want to make sure you have coverage from managing chronic health issues such as diabetes, cancer or allergies, a lower deductible plan might make more sense. A lot also depends on if you’re able to save money in an emergency fund to help with the deductible.
Many pet owners ask if pet insurance is available after their pet is diagnosed. While it might be helpful in some cases, no pet insurance companies will cover pre-existing conditions, and most have waiting periods of 30-60 days before coverage kicks in.
Another concern from pet owners is that pet insurance is a waste of money. What if you never have to use it? That’s a good thing. That means your pet has stayed healthy, and you haven’t had to go through the stress of a major illness or injury. However, you have a safety net there, just in case.
Pet insurance is one of the least used but most helpful tools that pet owners have. Even as a vet, I have pet insurance for my two young dogs. I have been where many pet owners have been, faced with a beloved pet needing specialist care in an emergency situation. I practice what I preach and set up pet insurance and an emergency fund for my dogs as soon as I got them, hoping I will never have to use them but glad I have that support there if I need it.
That is one of the best things about pet insurance — the peace of mind of knowing that, should your pet need more intensive care, you’ll be able to focus on their needs without the financial hardship.