A shower curtain ring salesman and a marketing executive attempt to get home for Thanksgiving in “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” the John Hughes comedy that is among the few of a rare breed — a movie about Thanksgiving.
Bookmarked by Halloween and Christmas — and their towering contributions to American pop culture — Thanksgiving remains a relatively uncommon focus of movies, songs and books.
“I’ve always thought of Thanksgiving as one of the purest holidays — because you’re not expected to do anything but give thanks and spend time with family,” said retired Dubuque radio personality Paul Hemmer. “It’s the perfect holiday — except for the calorie count.”
Hemmer hosted a morning show from 1967 to 2010 on Dubuque radio.
“Something I used to play every year on the radio was ‘Stan Freberg presents The United States of America,’” he said.
The 1961 comedy album includes several references to Thanksgiving.
“There are some iconic things that are out there,” Hemmer said. “As far as songs, there is ‘Grandma’s Thanksgiving,’ by Fred Waring and His Pennsylvanians. Of course, there’s the (annual television special) ‘Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving’ and for movies, ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles.’ That was about trying to get home for Thanksgiving.”
Dawn Schrandt, assistant library director at the James Kennedy Public Library in Dyersville, Iowa, said Thanksgiving’s contributions to pop culture often seem dwarfed by the litany of Christmas songs, movies and books.
“Thanksgiving is certainly not as commercialized as Christmas,” Schrandt said. “Society has really played up the season of Christmas, between a magical Santa, the perfect snowfall, the perfect gifts, the smell of baked goods wafting in the air.”
The result, Schrandt said, is a mystique that has been created around Christmas.
“I think since we have put so much pressure on ourselves for a perfect holiday season, it has spawned movies or books giving us that,” she said. “As for Thanksgiving, the focus is entirely on one day and one good meal rather than an entire season. There is no magic person involved in the holiday, the way Santa is for Christmas. It just doesn’t have the appeal of an entire magical season in terms of creating a movie around it, I suppose.”
Michael May, adult services librarian at Carnegie-Stout Public Library, points to the title track of Arlo Guthrie’s 1967 album, “Alice’s Restaurant,” as a notable Thanksgiving-related song.
“It’s about a hippie who is rejected for the draft during the Vietnam War because of his prior arrest for illegal trash dumping after a huge Thanksgiving feast,” he said.
Another of May’s Thanksgiving favorites is the 1973 animated television special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”
“Snoopy’s fight with the lawn chair is hilarious, and so is Peppermint Patty’s outrage at being served popcorn and toast for Thanksgiving. And Vince Guaraldi’s jazz music still holds up,” May said. “I enjoy watching this with my family every year at Thanksgiving.”
Here is a look at some of the movies, books and songs associated with Thanksgiving:
Movies and TV shows
- “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” (1973) directed by Bill Melendez and Phil Roman and starring the voices of Melendez, Stephen Shea and Hilary Momberger.
- “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987), directed by John Hughes and starring Steve Martin and John Candy.
- “Home for the Holidays” (1995), directed by Jodie Foster and starring Holly Hunter and Robert Downey Jr.
- “Free Birds” (2013) directed by Jimmy Hayward and starring the voices of Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson.
- “Turkey Hollow” (2015), directed by Kirk R. Thatcher and narrated by the voice of Ludacris.
Books
- “An Old-Fashioned Thanksgiving,” a short story by Louisa May Alcott (1882).
- “Thanksgiving,” a novel by Janet Evanovich (1988).
- “Harvest of Murder (Gardening Mysteries),” a novel by Ann Ripley (2001).
- “10 Fat Turkeys,” a children’s book by Tony Johnston (2004).
- “Bear Says Thanks,” a children’s book by Karma Wilson (2012).
Songs
- “I’ve Got Plenty to be Thankful For,” by Bing Crosby (1942).
- “Thanksgiving Theme,” from “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” by Vince Guaraldi (1973).
- “The Thanksgiving Song (Happy Thanksgiving),” by Adam Sandler (1992).
- “Thanksgiving Prayer,” by Johnny Cash (1997).
- “Thanksgiving Song,” by Mary Chapin Carpenter (2008).