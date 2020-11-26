At the end of October, more than 5,600 firefighters continued to battle 22 wildfires in California — on the 28th alone, they responded to 29 blazes. You can bet they wished it were as easy to dampen the destructive power of those flames as it is to tamp down inflammation and resulting health hazards in your body!
New research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at data on over 200,000 people spanning 32 years. It shows that compared to eating an inflammation-boosting diet of refined sugars and grains, fried foods, sodas and other highly processed foods, a diet packed with phytonutrients cools inflammation and makes your risk of heart disease 46% lower — and stroke 29% lower — than it is for folks who fire up with those unhealthy foods.
The researchers, writing in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, advocate a diet loaded with green leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, cabbage and arugula; yellow and orange vegetables like pumpkin, yellow peppers, some beans and carrots; whole grains; and coffee, tea and wine. Another great anti-inflammatory, heart-
loving trick: eating about 1 to 2 ounces of walnuts daily. A new two-year Spanish study in the same journal found that it significantly reduced levels of six out of 10 inflammatory biomarkers tested.
