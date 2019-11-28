“A Christmas Wish,” 7 p.m. on LIFE
In keeping with a Christmas tradition in their hometown of Ponchatoula, La., Maddie (Megan Park) encourages her sister Faith (Hilarie Burton) to write her heart’s desire on a slip of paper and drop it into a “wishing box” in the city’s park. The very next day, they’re shocked when Faith meets Andrew (Cristian de la Fuente), a handsome and eligible gent. Is her dream coming true, or does the wishing box have something else in store for Faith? Tyler Hilton co-stars in this 2019 romantic comedy.
“Santa’s Baking Blizzard,” 8 p.m. on FOOD
In this new seasonal cooking competition, host Casey Webb challenges three teams of Christmas bakers to create fantasy snow globe cakes that capture the magic and joy of the holidays. Each team uses ice sculpture to enhance the glitz and glam of their display, in a bid to impress judges Jocelyn Delk Adams, Amanda Freitag and Zac Young. The team with the winning cake advances to the grand finale, where a lucky team will take home $25,000.
“Outrageous Holiday Houses,” 10 p.m. on HGTV
Former ’NSYNC boy band member Lance Bass hosts this colorful whirlwind tour of some of the most spectacular holiday displays in the United States and Toronto, Canada. The hour begins in Los Angeles with Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”) and his wife, Linda Phan, who transform their historic home into a whimsical gingerbread house bakery, where they welcome yuletide guests. Elsewhere, a grand Dallas home is turned into Candyland, a dairy farm in Pennsylvania becomes a sprawling holiday exhibit, and Toronto is home to an elf’s playground.