What's it worth on eBay? Sold for the tune of $4,700

A client from rural Iowa recently visited EZ Sell USA with a vintage guitar.
This is a very early Gibson Les Paul electric guitar dating from the late 1950s. The condition was very rough but the demand from around the world drove a great value for our client, who had this in her attic for more than 50 years.
Not sure of the value but wanting to sell it, we listed it for her on eBay for a 10-day auction starting at just $9.99. Bidding got off to a quick start, and by the end of the first day, it was $900.
Five days into the auction, it was at $1,208. On the last day, the bid was $3,202. In the last 10 seconds, it closed with two bidders from Germany placing final bids with the winning price at $4,700.
The Gibson Company was started in 1894 by Orville Gibson. He handcrafted acoustic guitars and mandolins in his shop in Kalamazoo, Mich. In 1957, a Gibson engineer introduced a solid body electric guitar.
Though deemed a commercial failure in their day, these models went on to rank among guitar history’s most valued and sought-after instruments.